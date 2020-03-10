UCR cancels classes & events in Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage
The University of Riverside confirmed to News Channel 3 they are canceling events at UCR Palm Desert, as well as classes in Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage.
All University Extension classes, California Naturalist classes, Master Gardener classes, and Osher Lifelong Learning classes in Rancho Mirage and at the Palm Desert Center are canceled effective today until April 3.
Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and Writing for the Performing Arts program, an online class held in June and December, will not be impacted.
"The health and safety of our community remains our top priority, and we are actively monitoring developments locally and elsewhere,"
There are several CSUSB Palm Desert classes at the building, however, Cal State San Bernardino has not announced whether classes here will be affected. CSUSB did announce on Tuesday that class will still be in session.
Visit palmdesert.ucr.edu for updates on the Palm Desert center. Visit https://ehs.ucr.edu/coronavirus for recent Riverside campus updates.
Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus should call the hospital hotline at 760-837-8988. Call this number BEFORE going to any facility. Avoid the spread of this illness.
Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.
Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread:
- Practice social distancing, which is remaining out of places where people meet or gather and avoid using public transportation, if possible.
- Do not attend work, school or events when sick. Stay home.
- Cough into your elbow or tissue.
- Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer often.
- Stay away from anyone who is sick.
