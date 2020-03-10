UCR cancels classes & events in Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage

News

The University of Riverside confirmed to News Channel 3 they are canceling events at UCR Palm Desert, as well as classes in Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage.

All University Extension classes, California Naturalist classes, Master Gardener classes, and Osher Lifelong Learning classes in Rancho Mirage and at the Palm Desert Center are canceled effective today until April 3.

Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and Writing for the Performing Arts program, an online class held in June and December, will not be impacted.

"The health and safety of our community remains our top priority, and we are actively monitoring developments locally and elsewhere,"

There are several CSUSB Palm Desert classes at the building, however, Cal State San Bernardino has not announced whether classes here will be affected. CSUSB did announce on Tuesday that class will still be in session.

Visit palmdesert.ucr.edu for updates on the Palm Desert center. Visit https://ehs.ucr.edu/coronavirus for recent Riverside campus updates.

With NO CONFIRMED CASES at CSUSB, class are still in session. Please read through the official info being sent to you & visit our dedicated webpage to stay up to date. If you have concerns about attending class, please speak with you faculty for possible arrangements. https://t.co/OvGhmQbmQ5 — CSUSB News (@CSUSBNews) March 10, 2020

Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus should call the hospital hotline at 760-837-8988. Call this number BEFORE going to any facility. Avoid the spread of this illness.

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread: