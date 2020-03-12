List of roads flooded/closed by weather

News

A flash flood warning has been issued for the Coachella Valley until 4 p.m. We will continue to update roads affected by the weather.

Vista Chino through the Wash (Gene Autry) - One westbound lane and two eastbound lanes open.

62nd Ave / Polk St - Flooded

Dillon Rd / Berdoo Canyon Rd - Flooded

Several east valley roads are flooded, some cars are stuck in high rising water. Crews are going to Box Canyon where some people may be trapped, but cannot access that area due to the road washed away.

This is the list so far, agencies have not confirmed other road closures but remember, roadway near the Wash tend to flood quickly, so stay away from those if you can.

Monroe and Hwy 111 in Indio. At 1:45 PM (Courtesy of Gary Belzman via Share@KESQ.com)

Never drive across a flooded roadway, turn around and find another route.

