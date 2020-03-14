2 New Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in the Coachella Valley

News

Total local cases increase to 12.

2 more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Coachella Valley.

On Saturday, riverside county health tweeted "we can confirm 2 new coronavirus cases in Coachella valley, bringing the total number of cases to 14 in riverside county."

Still, no word on where this patient is being treated or where the person might have been out and about.

4 infected people are being treated at Eisenhower Health.

On 3/12/2020, the county confirmed three other cases were isolated at home.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread: