Palm Springs city manager declares a local emergency

Palm Springs City Manager, David Ready declared a local emergency on Saturday night after an almost four hour closed special meeting with city council.

Ready's decisions include:

He is advising and asking all businesses and locations open to the public to limit their occupancy by half of their current legal limit, which will be effective immediately.

He's requiring all businesses to post signage at every entrance regarding the recommended reduction in occupancy, and how guests can protect themselves and others, and additional critical information.

The City said they will be providing a sign no later than Monday.

He will be restricting public access at City Hall effective Tuesday with continued operations through alternative methods of continuing business through telephone, remote and online methods.

He restricting public access and closing all other indoor City public facilities effective Monday, as well as the Swim Center and Skate Park; outdoor parks will remain open.

The declaration of local emergency will be scheduled for ratification by the City Council at its meeting on Thursday, March 19, which will be held at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Thursday meeting will be addressing issues related to the health emergency.

The city said they will continue to update and announce other measures to address the pandemic in ways to best protect their residents, workers and visitors.