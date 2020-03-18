Cathedral City closes city buildings to the public

News

Cathedral City has closed all of its city buildings and La Quinta closed city hall to the public effective immediately to help prevent community spread of the coronavirus.

The Cathedral City closure means that the police station, fire stations, fire administration, and the public works' yard will be closed to the general public, effective immediately.

The sharps (syringes), e-waste, tires, unwanted medication collection and other programs at the Cathedral City's Public Works Yard are suspended until further notice. Pool drain permits and park reservation permits issued by the Engineering Department are suspended until further notice.

Cathedral City residents can still access limited city services via websites, emails and/or telephone calls.

La Quinta residents that need to contact staff can do so at laquintagov.com or by calling 760-777-7000.