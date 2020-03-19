Emergency aid for local residents financially impacted by coronavirus

News

A coalition of local government and community partners are setting up a new emergency cash assistance fund for Coachella Valley residents financially impacted by the coronavirus.

The fund is set to launch on March 27. It will be seeded with an initial $250,000 investment and additional funds are actively being raised.

"The immediate goal of the fund is to provide a $200 lift to households in the Coachella Valley financially impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the ensuing economic shutdown," reads the notice.

Financial support from the fund and many of the additional resources are available to Coachella Valley qualifying residents regardless of citizenship status.

A website or number to apply for the fund has not been released. Check back for updates, we will post that information as soon as it is available. You can also keep an eye at lifttorise.com

You can also find a list of resources to help with housing, food insecurity, medical care, bill paying, transportation, education, and legal services at www.lifttorise.org/protection.

The fund is part of a public-private coordinated strategy to connect local families to available forms of public assistance that they qualify for.

Organizations supporting the effort include Lift to Rise, United Way of the Desert, Regional Access Project Foundation, Desert Healthcare District, Inland Empire Community Foundation, Leadership Counsel for Justice & Accountability, Desert Community Energy, and the County of Riverside Office of Supervisor Perez, Executive Office, Housing Authority, Workforce Development Centers, and Departments of Public Social Services and Public Health.