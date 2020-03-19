Skip to Content
today at 7:29 pm
(Watch Live) – Governor Newsom announces statewide stay-at-home order

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a statewide stay-at-home order will go into effect tonight.

California is now the first state in the United States to announce such an order.

Newsom did not disclose how long the order will last.

Essential services will remain open. This includes businesses like pharmacies, grocery stores, takeout and delivery restaurants, and banks.

The order is very similar to the one issued by Palm Springs earlier this week. Palm Springs' "shelter-in-place" order closed non-essential business

Palm Springs' list of essential business
Jesus Reyes

