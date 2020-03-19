(Watch Live) – Governor Newsom announces statewide stay-at-home order

News

Governor Gavin Newsom makes a major announcement on California’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. https://t.co/VlQM38OkYK — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 20, 2020 Watch Gov. Newsom's entire news conference above

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a statewide stay-at-home order will go into effect tonight.

California is now the first state in the United States to announce such an order.

Newsom did not disclose how long the order will last.

Essential services will remain open. This includes businesses like pharmacies, grocery stores, takeout and delivery restaurants, and banks.

The order is very similar to the one issued by Palm Springs earlier this week. Palm Springs' "shelter-in-place" order closed non-essential business

We will share a copy of Gov. Newsom's stay-at-home order as soon as it is available.

