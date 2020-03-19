(Watch Live) – Governor Newsom announces statewide stay-at-home order
Governor Gavin Newsom announced a statewide stay-at-home order will go into effect tonight.
California is now the first state in the United States to announce such an order.
Newsom did not disclose how long the order will last.
Essential services will remain open. This includes businesses like pharmacies, grocery stores, takeout and delivery restaurants, and banks.
The order is very similar to the one issued by Palm Springs earlier this week. Palm Springs' "shelter-in-place" order closed non-essential business
We will share a copy of Gov. Newsom's stay-at-home order as soon as it is available.
