Local family won’t be able to give their son a funeral due to coronavirus

The parents of an Indio man who was stabbed and killed outside a Circle K earlier this week is speaking out after learning they won't be able to give their son a funeral due to the coronavirus.

Maurice Brock, 27, was stabbed right in front of the Circle K at Jefferson Street and Highway 111 just before midnight on Saturday. Marvin Riggins, Brock's father, says he would often make trips to that Circle K.

"He gets a beer every time he comes after work every day he has to have his beer so he walked all the way down here," Riggins told News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia.

He was pronounced dead at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, at approximately 2:01 a.m.

The suspect is behind bars, but the family won't be able to get full closure after learning that the coronavirus halted all possibilities for a proper funeral.

Brock's family has set-up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of his eventual funeral. Click here to help.