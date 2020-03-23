L.A. Rams unveil new logo: What do you think?

News

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled a new logo Monday, saying "a new chapter begins."

Here's a look at the new and old logo featuring the ram head, for reference.

The team explained the color choices to fans, saying "Rams Royal" blue is named after "the legacy that the color Royal has with the organization and in celebration of the teams history. "Sol," the Rams "new yellow" is to represent "the bold sunshine of Southern California and also represents the 'soul' of the team."

The Rams are looking ahead at playing in a new stadium with new uniforms. The team is taking the opportunity to present the new look.

Check out what the new stadium will look like in a tour of the 'virtual venue' by clicking here.

Within minutes of announcing the new look, the team encouraged fans to buy new gear to match.

A social media post ahead of the announcement built the suspense.

News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur will have more reaction to the new look tonight at 6:00.