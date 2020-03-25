46-year-old man with underlying health conditions dies of coronavirus in San Bernardino County

News

San Bernardino County health officials confirmed its second death and 16 new cases.

Officials confirm the second death was a 46-year-old man with underlying medical conditions.

“This is a second sad reminder of the seriousness of this pandemic,” said Dr. Erin Gustafson, San Bernardino County Acting Health Officer. “Our thoughts are with this person’s loved ones. At the same time, for all of us it emphasizes the importance of staying at home when we can and practicing good hygiene and social distancing.”

The county reported its first death, a 50-year-old man with underlying health conditions, nearly 24 hours ago.

San Bernardino County is now up to a total of 54 cases. The number is expected to continue to grow as testing becomes more widespread.

There have been over 460 tests so far, County officials said in a news conference Wednesday morning.

Officials also announced drive-thru testing will be held by appointment only starting on Friday. Information on how to set-up an appointment will be posted at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus on March 26 by 8 a.m.

You can watch the full news conference here:

Here in Riverside County, officials have confirmed there are 107 cases and 8 deaths.

According to the Riverside County University Health System,4 cases are travel-associated, 24 are locally acquired, and 79 are still pending.

Remember, if you are feeling symptoms, health experts say to call ahead and notify your healthcare provider.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

