Rancho Mirage residents weary of possible coronavirus scheme

News

Some residents living in Rancho Mirage's Mirada Estates voiced their concerns over flyers dispersed in their neighborhood.

The paper promised a take-home coronavirus test kit, which would allow users to receive results within 10 minutes.

We spoke to the Riverside County Department of Public Health spokesperson. She couldn't comment on the specific case, but she did speak on tests being offered.

"We have no indication of and FDA-approved home test kits," Federico said.

The flyer promised the "exclusive possibility of concierge Mirada resident COVID-19 test kits [delivered to their door."

"There is nothing available for 10 minutes or a few minutes, and if residents hear of something like that, they should know immediately that this is not something that is accurate or approved and we would not recommend that they proceed with that," Federico said.

An HOA official told News Channel 3 the flyer was distributed to residents' mailboxes, and stated it was "for Mirada residents only." It provided two phone numbers for people who were interested, and offered the chance to preorder a kit.

The numbers provided was linked to Dr. Rim Marcinkus in Rancho Mirage. He did not go on camera, but told News Channel 3 he did in fact disperse the flyers. Dr. Rim said he bought tests from an East Coast company, and that a shipment was expected next week. He also mentioned that he planned on testing the kit on himself first, before allowing interested residents to purchase the kit. Dr. Rim said he wanted to make sure the test was "legitimate."

Meanwhile, we spoke to FBI Spokesperson Laura Eimiller. She also did not want to comment directly on the case but told us the FBI has received hundreds of complaints since February, and the department expects many more to come in.

"Just because you have M.D. at the end of your name does not make you a legitimate official to make authoritative decisions about COVID cures," Eimiller said.

The agency urges people to be on alert, as concerns over Coronavirus continue.

"Have a healthy dose of skepticism. When people are afraid, when they're fearful and they're hopeful, they take risks. Take a deep breath, think rationally. Don't do something you wouldn't otherwise do, consult officials, consult your doctor," Eimiller said.

County Health officials have also said that current testing methods can take at least a day or two for results. They advise anyone who wants a test, to contact their primary care doctor.

