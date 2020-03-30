Watch live – Palm Springs coronavirus business resources webinar

News

Mayor Geoff Kors, the Palm Springs Chamber and the California Small Business Development Center (SBDC) are holding a Coronavirus Business Resources Online Town Hall and webinar today at 1 p.m.

The webinar will explain available resources, funding options and more for area businesses affected by coronavirus.

If you have a question to ask or would like to participate in any other way, you can join in on the webinar at https://fullerton.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AXeXpIbzSVSDez2gvrBjjg?fbclid=IwAR335ag4rLg3OGTXjo2EbINHM7Pzoi-Usjnt1QxUIrM8ZCLh4OFDpB6CQSU