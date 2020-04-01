Mecca elementary school teachers visit students in ‘drive-by parade’

News

Staff members at Mecca elementary school organized a drive-by parade on Wednesday morning to visit their homebound students.

“I sent a message and the response from our teachers was just amazing,” said Armando Rivera, Principal, Mecca Elementary.

The principal, teachers and other school members formed a line with their cars -- the parade began promptly at 9 a.m. Many cars were decorated with balloons, paint and inspirational messages to cheer up students cooped up at home.

“We’re out here wanting to say hi to the kids our students just to let them know that we still care of them and that we miss them so much,” said Maritza Hernandez, Teacher, Mecca Elementary.

The parade made its way through downtown Mecca and their students’ neighborhoods.

“We saw past teachers, current teachers...it was pretty good to see all of them. We really appreciate what they do for us out here,” said Adrian Rodriguez, a parent with two students at Mecca elementary.

"The message is just to hang in there, stay healthy and hopefully we’ll see each other soon," added Rivera.

