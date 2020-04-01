Newsom: Schools won’t reopen by end of academic year, classes still in session

News

Governor Newsom announced that based current coronavirus and the projections for its continued spread, he doesn't believe the state's schools will be reopened this academic year. Learning and classes will continue online.

"It seems, I think, self-evident that we should not prepare to bring our children back into the school setting," Newsom said.

Newsom said schools are prepared to increase class time but at home.

With the need for online increasing for students, Newsom announced a partnership with Google with 100,000 points of internet access to improve wifi and its quality. As part of the partnership, Google will be offering free wifi throughout California for three months.

Google ill also be providing Chomebooks throughout the state to help transition to online learning.

California will be providing updated guidance on school and graduation requirements later today.

Newsom also announced the state has received a federal waiver to substantially increase food distribution for students. The waiver increases point-of-access for grab and go meals.