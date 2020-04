News

San Bernardino County updated coronavirus cases Thursday afternoon confirming 304 cases and 8 deaths. This is an increase of 2 deaths and 50 cases. 3,391 patients have been tested, 9% of those have come back positive.

Cases broken down by age:

0 to 17 = 4

18 to 49 = 126

50 to 64 = 90

65+ = 83

Unknown = 1

Cases broken down by gender: