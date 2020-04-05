Riverside nursing facility has a third of patients test positive for coronavirus

News

RIVERSIDE, Calif.

One third of the patients at a 90 bed nursing facility have tested positive for the coronavirus according to the Riverside County University Health System.

The Extended Care Hospital of Riverside on Magnolia Avenue in Riverside has closed to new patients and staff is not allowed to work at other facilities to try and contain the virus. Sick patients have been isolated and all are being monitored.

“We will be seeing more and more of these outbreaks in the community,” Dr. Kaiser stressed. “This is a vulnerable population and we’ll take all the steps necessary to protect them. But these steps can only work effectively if people stay home, stay apart, and cover up their faces in public to reduce overall transmission.”