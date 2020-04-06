3 more San Bernardino County firefighters test positive

News

Three more San Bernardino County firefighters have tested positive for the coronavius bringing the total to five. Those firefighters are self isolating and do not need hospitalization.

San Bernardino County Fire has created a plan to get firefighters back to work after they have fully recovered from the virus. This is to make sure that first responders that have had the coronavirus will not contribute to the spread of the virus.

San Bernardino County as of Monday morning has tested 4,716 patients with a total of 373 testing positive. 13 people have died from coronavirus in San Bernardino County.