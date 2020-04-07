Masks ordered in San Bernardino County; 1 new death and 17 new cases

News

San Bernardino County has ordered anyone leaving their home to wear a face covering. This is just like the Riverside County order which encourages the use of handkerchiefs, neck gaiters or bandannas. Surgical or N95 masks should not be used. Those should be reserved for first responders and medical personnel.

In an effort to protect the public from further spread of COVID-19, the County’s Acting Health Officer has formally ordered everyone in San Bernardino County to wear a face covering when leaving home. pic.twitter.com/12BL4dZ65i — Curt Hagman (@curthagman) April 7, 2020

The order also stressed that in this critical time, Easter celebrations should be done virtually.

San Bernardino County reported Tuesday afternoon a total of 17 deaths and 547 positive cases of coronavirus. 6,368 patients have been tested with 8.6% coming back positive.

The cases are broken down by gender:

Male: 51.8 %

Female: 48 %

Unknown: 0.2%

The cases are also broken down by age:

0 to 17 = 6

18 to 49 = 230

50 to 64 = 171

65 + = 139

Unknown = 1

Cases by location: