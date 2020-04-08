Health officials providing update on Riverside nursing facility evacuation

News

Riverside County Health officials will be holding a briefing to provide an update on the evacuation of a Riverside skilled nursing facility Wednesday morning.

Expected speakers include, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County Public Health Officer, Bruce Barton, director of the County of Riverside Emergency Management Department, & Chief Larry Gonzalez, Riverside Police Department Chief.

Some of the evacuated patients were moved to ManorCare in Palm Desert. Multiple ambulances were lined up outside the facility, bringing in patients via stretchers.

84 people in total were evacuated from Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. This comes after employees failed to show up to care for the sick patients two days in a row.

Riverside County officials said there were 34 known coronavirus cases found among the residents and an additional five cases reported among employees. There are no pending test results for the approximate 90-bed facility.

County employees notified families of the facility's evacuation this morning. Family members may call (951) 358-5134 to check the status of their family members.

