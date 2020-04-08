Numerous ambulances arrive at skilled nursing facility in Palm Desert

News

Numerous ambulances have been dispatched to ManorCare Health Services, a skilled nursing care facility in Palm Desert.

We are working to confirm what is going on, there are at least seven more ambulances heading to the facility in addition to the 9 other ambulances already at the facility, a News Channel 3 crew was told at the scene.

News Channel 3's Caitlin Thropay has seen patients being brought into the facility on stretchers.

We reached out to ManorCare and Riverside County for more information. Both have said there is no information available at this time, more details will come.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.