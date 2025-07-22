Cooler Days For Now, But Desert Heat Returns Next Week

Some nice weather across the Coachella Valley today and this week! We'll continue to see below-average highs through the weekend, with highs running about 5 degrees cooler than normal.

We're looking at drier conditions and occasional breezy afternoons and evenings, with northwest winds gusting between 15 and 20 mph at times. Night and morning low clouds from the coast may extend into portions of the valleys, though skies will remain mostly clear in the desert.

By Sunday, a warming trend will begin as high pressure builds to the east. Temperatures will gradually rise through the early part of next week, reaching slightly above average by Wednesday.

Humidity levels will remain low, thanks to northwesterly flow suppressing any monsoonal moisture.

Overall, expect a dry and increasingly warm forecast heading into midweek.