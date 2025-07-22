Blake gets boxing lesson from renowned trainer Joel Diaz ahead of Thursday fights

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- There are four local boxers fighting this Thursday, July 24 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, part of Golden Boy Boxing's promotion.

Headlining the fight is Coachella's Manny "Gucci" Flores (20-1, 16 KOs), taking on undefeated Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (14-0, 8 KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight bout.

𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐅𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐊 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐭! 🥊🌵



Coachella's own Manny Flores takes on San Diego's Jorge Chavez this Thursday at Fantasy Springs Casino! 🗣️ 𝐖𝐇𝐎 𝐘𝐀 𝐆𝐎𝐓?! 🔥#FloresChavez | LIVE on DAZN July 24 pic.twitter.com/j4YQ6s8bak — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) July 21, 2025

Also on the card is 20-year-old Thermal native Grant Flores, 19-year-old Cathedral City native Cayden Griffiths and 22-year-old Cathedral City native Leonardo Sanchez.

All four local fighters are trained by Joel and Antonio Diaz at Diaz Training Camp in Indio.

Sports Director Blake Arthur visited the gym to see what this elite-level training is all about.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage throughout fight week.

Weigh-ins are Wednesday, July 23 and the fights are Thursday, July 24.