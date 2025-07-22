Skip to Content
Blake gets boxing lesson from renowned trainer Joel Diaz ahead of Thursday fights

KESQ
By
today at 3:15 PM
Published 3:14 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- There are four local boxers fighting this Thursday, July 24 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, part of Golden Boy Boxing's promotion.

Headlining the fight is Coachella's Manny "Gucci" Flores (20-1, 16 KOs), taking on undefeated Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (14-0, 8 KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight bout.

Also on the card is 20-year-old Thermal native Grant Flores, 19-year-old Cathedral City native Cayden Griffiths and 22-year-old Cathedral City native Leonardo Sanchez.

All four local fighters are trained by Joel and Antonio Diaz at Diaz Training Camp in Indio.

Sports Director Blake Arthur visited the gym to see what this elite-level training is all about.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage throughout fight week.

Weigh-ins are Wednesday, July 23 and the fights are Thursday, July 24.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

