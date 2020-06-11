Two accused of maintaining a brothel in Palm Springs

News

The Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force arrested two women accused of prostitution and maintaining a brothel in Palm Springs.

Si Liang, 57, and Ying Zhou, 57, both from Desert Hot Springs, were arrested Wednesday afternoon at the 400 block of S. El Cielo Drive in Palm Springs.

RCAHT did not identify any victims of sex trafficking during their investigation.

Liang and Zhou were transported to the Riverside County Jail in Banning. Both were released from custody on Thursday and are expected to appear in court on September 2.

The Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force is asking anyone with additional information to contact RCAHT Task Force Deputy Raul Baron at (760) 836-1600 or call anonymously at (760) 341-STOP (7867) and reference incident # R20 099 0006.