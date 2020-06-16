Congressman Raul Ruiz takes part in Washington Post discussion on military burn pits

News

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz and others took part in an online discussion with the Washington Post on veterans’ exposure to toxic military burn pits.

Washington Post reporter David Ignatius hosted the online forum on veterans and the health care concerns resulting from exposure to military burn pits. The term refers to areas where soldiers were asked to burn or destroy items in combat.

“After securing an area, the standard operating procedure was to burn computers, disk drives, equipment before they left to make sure it wasn’t salvageable,” said Senator Thom Tillis in Tuesday’s discussion.

Research now suggests burn pits created toxic conditions that have led to health complications, even cancer, in veterans.

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz says the Department of Veterans Affairs, however, continues to ask for more proof before providing compensation or care.

“As an emergency physician and public health expert, we know that if you have a high enough suspicion of an agent that causes a severe enough consequence, then you need to act on that suspicion now,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz is calling for a four-part solution to help exposed veterans. His proposed legislative plan includes:

Ending the use of burn pits Educating doctors and veterans about “the subtle changes in health” that could occur after exposure Asking Veterans Affairs to provide appropriate subsequent care and benefits for veterans and their families Expanding research on the issue

Comedian and veterans advocate Jon Stewart also took part in Tuesday’s discussion, echoing concern: “You’ve got thousands of veterans and their families, once again returning from war, facing a tremendous health crisis due to health due to toxic exposures or traumatic brain injuries and having to battle their own government...to get those conditions recognized,” said Stewart, calling for change before it’s too late for those dealing with health complications now.