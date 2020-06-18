Local DACA recipients react to Supreme Court’s decision

News

As DACA recipients around the country celebrated Thursday’s Supreme Court’s decision, so did many right here at home.

On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court ruled to block President Trump from ending DACA, the program that protects 650,000 young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the united states as young children.

News Channel 3’s Madison Weil spoke with the director of Todec, a local non-profit that has been working with DACA recipients, also known as “Dreamers,” for years.

“Just describe the reaction this morning...when that decision came out,” said Weil.

“We...there are no words really...to describe how we feel,” said Luz Gallegos, director of Todec.

Gallegos says as the fate of DACA has been on the line for years, Dreamers have been living with uncertainty and anxiety about their futures.

“Right after Trump came out with the blockage to DACA, we had one of our youth that committed suicide,” she said.

Three young DACA recipients that spoke with News Channel 3 say the Supreme Court’s decision brought relief.

“I was so happy this morning when I found out I saw everyone saying congratulations we did it,” said one recipient.

“I along with my other peers have dreams we have hopes we want to build something out of our lives. We didn’t know if we were going to be able to continue,” said Monstrrat Gomes, a first year political science student with a dream to become an advocate for others. “I want to represent the people who aren’t able to represent themselves,” she said.

Gallegos says that moving forward, Todec will continue to put pressure on Congress to create a path to citizenship for others living here undocumented.