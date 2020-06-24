Active search for missing Walnut Creek woman, Erika Lloyd at Joshua Tree National Park

News

The search is on for a missing Walnut Creek woman last seen leaving the the Walnut Creek area last week for a camping trip in Joshua Tree National Park.

According to detectives from the Morongo Basin Station, on Thursday, June 18th the department received a missing person's report for Erika Ashely Lloyd from Walnut Creek Police Department.

Lloyd's black Honda Accord car was found abandoned on Highway 62 near Shelton Road, in Twentynine Palms.



Lloyd's family reported her missing on Wednesday, June 17. She was believed to be traveling to the Joshua Tree Nation Park to camp. It is unclear if she was camping by herself or with a group. As of Friday, June 19, Lloyd has not been seen or heard from.

The Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station is actively working this investigation. Searches are being conducted on the ground and from the air with assistance from Sheriff’s Aviation.



If you, or anyone you know, has information regarding this case, is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s

Department, Morongo Basin Station at the (760) 366-4175.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be joining the Joshua Tree rangers in their search to find Erika Lloyd.