40 homes destroyed as major fire burns in Niland

Imperial County Firefighters were battling a major fire in Niland on the east side of the Salton Sea early Monday morning.

Courtesy: EL CENTRO FIRE DEPT.

Firefighters said the fire had destroyed more than 40 homes overnight as police were conducting home to home checks looking for residents.

There is a large fire in Niland. several homes have been lost and the wind is hampering firefighting efforts. Evacuation is currently ongoing and an evacuation center is being established. Please stay away From the area and Highway 111 is currently blocked by CHP. pic.twitter.com/IGyFigzPdR — County of Imperial (@ImperialCntyCA) June 29, 2020

The fire was burning just off of Highway 111 in the small lakeside town.

The fire broke out as a brush fire shortly before 7:43 p.m. Sunday.

Imperial County Niland Fire Update: Currently we have estimated about 40 homes lost. Please keep out of the town. Sheriff's is conducting a home to home check. #NilandFire — ICPHD (@ICPublicHealth) June 29, 2020

There was no updated number of acres burned Monday morning or the fire's cause.

Imperial County issued evacuation orders to residents and was urging people to stay away from the area.

IID: currently experiencing a power outage in the city of Niland affecting 571 customers. Outage was a forced outage due to a fire in the area starting at 7:43p. IID is working with the local fire Dept to safely restore power to customers. Updates to follow. — ICPHD (@ICPublicHealth) June 29, 2020

A power outage was also affecting 571 customers in the area.

