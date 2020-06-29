Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 6:40 am
Published 5:59 am

40 homes destroyed as major fire burns in Niland

Courtesy: EL CENTRO FIRE DEPT.
Courtesy: EL CENTRO FIRE DEPT.

Imperial County Firefighters were battling a major fire in Niland on the east side of the Salton Sea early Monday morning.

Courtesy: EL CENTRO FIRE DEPT.

Firefighters said the fire had destroyed more than 40 homes overnight as police were conducting home to home checks looking for residents.

The fire was burning just off of Highway 111 in the small lakeside town.

The fire broke out as a brush fire shortly before 7:43 p.m. Sunday.

Courtesy: EL CENTRO FIRE DEPT.

There was no updated number of acres burned Monday morning or the fire's cause.

Imperial County issued evacuation orders to residents and was urging people to stay away from the area.

Courtesy: EL CENTRO FIRE DEPT.

A power outage was also affecting 571 customers in the area.

This is a breaking news update. Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.

Breaking News / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply