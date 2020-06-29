40 homes destroyed as major fire burns in Niland
Imperial County Firefighters were battling a major fire in Niland on the east side of the Salton Sea early Monday morning.
Firefighters said the fire had destroyed more than 40 homes overnight as police were conducting home to home checks looking for residents.
The fire was burning just off of Highway 111 in the small lakeside town.
The fire broke out as a brush fire shortly before 7:43 p.m. Sunday.
There was no updated number of acres burned Monday morning or the fire's cause.
Imperial County issued evacuation orders to residents and was urging people to stay away from the area.
A power outage was also affecting 571 customers in the area.
