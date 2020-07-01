WATCH LIVE: Governor Newsom expected to tighten coronavirus restrictions ahead of July 4th weekend

News

California Governor Gavin Newsom is holding a news conference at noon today to discuss orders he is expected to give aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus. The news conference will be live streamed on KESQ and KESQ.com

WATCH LIVE HERE:

The orders are expected as cities around the state are reporting spikes in the numbers of people testing positive ahead of the July 4th weekend.

The Governor is expected to focus on enforcement of his orders and other measures aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.

Today News Channel 3 will be following the Governor's address, and we'll be reaching out to Coachella Valley law enforcement agencies to find out what steps they might be taking aimed at ensuring citizens comply with measures outlined by the Governor.

