Investigation underway after body found in Unincorporated Desert Hot Springs

Deputies are conducting a death investigation after the body of a male was found in the unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs.

According to Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, told News Channel 3 that the report came in at approximately 10:54 a.m. in the area of Afortunado Drive and Santa Cruz Road.

Pecoraro said the department in unable to provide more information on the incident at this time.

