Person cited after Cathedral City house fire

A person of interest was cited by police after a fire that was ignited at a set of townhomes Monday night.

The fire was reported in the area of Cielo Vista Road near 33rd Avenue at 9:30 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters say a palm tree caught on fire raining burning hot embers onto the roof and into a home's attic.

Authorities said fireworks were suspected to be the cause.

Cathedral City Fire Battalion Chief, John Muhr said, "This year, there are no fireworks that are legal. Neither Safe and Sane, nor the aerial type of illegal devices." Muhr added, "They're dangerous. They're dangerous to property values or to property damage."

The fire contained by 11 p.m. There was no immediate word on the name of the person cited.

