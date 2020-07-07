Shooting suspect in custody at Twentynine Palms Marine training base

News

A suspected gunman was in custody at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms Tuesday morning.

A base spokesperson confirmed there were reports of a shooting on the base at 6:30 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Capt. Nicole Paymale said, police responded and a suspect was taken into custody.

People on the Marine training installation were ordered to shelter in place.

