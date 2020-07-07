Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 9:19 am
Published 8:12 am

Shooting suspect in custody at Twentynine Palms Marine training base

29 PALMS 2
29 PALMS

A suspected gunman was in custody at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms Tuesday morning.

A base spokesperson confirmed there were reports of a shooting on the base at 6:30 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Capt. Nicole Paymale said, police responded and a suspect was taken into custody.

People on the Marine training installation were ordered to shelter in place.

This is a breaking news alert. Stay with KESQ News Channel for updates.

Breaking News / Crime / Top Stories

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply