Shooting suspect in custody at Twentynine Palms Marine training base
A suspected gunman was in custody at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms Tuesday morning.
A base spokesperson confirmed there were reports of a shooting on the base at 6:30 a.m.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
Capt. Nicole Paymale said, police responded and a suspect was taken into custody.
People on the Marine training installation were ordered to shelter in place.
This is a breaking news alert. Stay with KESQ News Channel for updates.
Comments