Anza fire grows to 10 acres

News

A wildfire burning in Anza first reported has grown to 5 acres in nearly 30 minutes. By 2:00 p.m. the fire has spread to 10 acres.

The forward rate of spread was stopped at around 2:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

The fire was in the area of Cary Rd and Tripp Flats Road in Anza.

125 firefighters, a helicopters, 31 engine companies, 6 fire crews, and 3 water tenders have been dispatched, according to Cal Fire.

No word on any injuries or whether any nearby structures are threatened at this time. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.