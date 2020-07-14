Military medical team headed to Eisenhower Health as staffing hits capacity

News

Hospitalizations are up, ICU capacity is close to maxed out, and now a team of military doctors and nurses is headed to Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage.

Wednesday, about 20 Air Force medics are set to step in and help as the hospital's staff is pushed to its limits.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alan Richardson said it's coming just in time – the hospital could have soon turned away coronavirus patients without intervention.

"They've been working hard basically nonstop to try to take care of as many patients as we can, and they need a break," Richardson said.

Eisenhower Health is filling up with coronavirus patients, nearing 80 percent full with just three more ICU beds open.

The problem is that staffing has reached 100 percent capacity – there's no one to care for anybody else.

"These teams will allow us now to reach out to more patients in the community and care for them here at the hospital," Richardson said.

He said it's grueling work caring for coronavirus patients. Aside from being stretched thin, his team is exhausted.

"It's going to give our staff a little bit of a breather, a little bit of a break to recharge their batteries and get their energy levels back up," Richardson said.

This comes as Riverside County health officials said testing shows more younger people are becoming infected. 25 to 44 year olds are now the group with the highest number of cases, nearing 10,000.

Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said Tuesday that is very much a concern.

And as county cases continue to spike, federal aid arriving at Eisenhower Health is not a moment too soon, Richardson said. "We're just so grateful for the fact that these people are going to come in help us use the capacity we have – lets fill the beds we have so we can hopefully take care of the patients right here locally."

This help is part of a state request for federal support to medical facilities across California.

The Air Force medical team is expected to be deployed for about 30 days.

