Daughter donates kidney to save mother’s life, the two discuss prepping for surgery amid a pandemic and raising awareness

It was May of 2019 when Laura Fisher was given the news her kidneys were failing. She says she joined the wait list for a donor, with no luck.

“Different family members...everyone started coming forward. And of course, Sarah as my daughter, was one of the first ones,” said Fisher, an assistant superintendent at Desert Sands Unified School District.

Her daughter, Sarah Fisher, says for her, it was a no brainer. She got tested, learning she was a match.

“I mean...it’s my mom...she’s given everything...all to me,” said Sarah, a preschool special education teacher within Desert Sands Unified School District.

But even at that point, the pandemic put all surgeries like this one on hold. It wasn’t until recently, they were able to schedule the transplant -- now planned for next week.

The two spoke with News Channel 3’s Madison Weil about preparing for surgery amid a pandemic, and why they’re hoping to now raise awareness about the donor registry.

“As a mom we’re used to giving life to our kids, but having your kids bring life back to you is such a blessing,” said Laura.

They say because of COVID-19, there’s a strict no visitor policy within the hospital. Laura’s other youngest daughter knit them plush “cuddle hedgehogs,” so they can take a piece of home with them inside the hospital.

“It’s to remind us of her love for us,” said Laura, laughing softly. She says she’s also been wearing a bracelet daily, with the words “No fear, just faith” written across it. “It’s kind of been my motto,” she said.

Laura and Sarah are also both busy members of the Desert Sands Unified School District staff. They say the district has been like a second family to them throughout this process. “That kind of love and support goes a long way,” said Laura.

The mother and daughter are hoping their story encourages others to consider organ donation, adding that checking that small box on your ID application to become a donor, can often save several lives.

“I have met and sat in rooms with people that are going through the same process that I am...that are so ill...and all they’re waiting on is to have that one person -- a donor that matches,” said Laura.

“Your life is...if not, better after...just knowing what you did,” added Sarah.