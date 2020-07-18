Manhunt continues for escaped Indio inmate accused of stealing $140K cash

News

The police search continued Saturday evening for an inmate who escaped from the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. The man was arrested yesterday for stealing $140,000 from an armored car in Indio.

A Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. spokeswoman said 35-year-old Angel Felipe Aleman escaped just before 4 p.m. this afternoon. He's described as 5 feet 10 inches, 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Aleman was arrested yesterday around 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Highway 111. He's accused of stealing $140,000 in a bank deposit bag from an armed car.

He was later found outside a home on Palomino Ct. doing yard work. Investigators said he didn't have any connection to the home, and he didn't have the deposit bag with him at the time.

While searching Aleman's route, detectives found the deposit bag hidden under a box in a shallow hole. It was still sealed and unopened.

Police said he was last seen in a trailer park at Oasis St. and Dr. Carreon Blvd wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Some residents in Indio said they were being warned by police to stay indoors and lock their doors.

Credit: Klaudia Gothette

Several people have called into our newsroom with reports of a heavy police presence in the area, including a helicopter circling overhead.

Stay with News Channel 3 on this developing story.