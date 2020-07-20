Modernism Week considering virtual event for Fall Preview in October

News

The upcoming Modernism Week Fall Preview will not offer in-person events this year.

The event could be held online this year though. According to officials, the Modernism Week team is developing virtual programming that would be accessed from its website. Tickets for these virtual events will be available at modernismweek.com.

"As we continue to review current health guidelines and make plans for the Fall Preview, it has become clear that it will not be possible for us to present live events in the fall," said J. Chris Mobley, Chief Executive Officer. "Instead, we hope to create a sampling of online virtual programs that will be educational, engaging and entertaining. Providing a safe environment for our participants, volunteers, partners and staff is the utmost priority for us. Offering virtual experiences, which may include home tours and design presentations, allows us to continue to provide a quality experience in the safest way possible. While we won’t be able to enjoy the Modernism Show & Sale Fall Edition and the Premier Double Decker Architectural Bus Tours in October, we aim to present online programs with the flavor and fun of Modernism Week Fall Preview.”

Fall preview is scheduled to be held October 15 – 18, 2020.

Modernism Week is an 11-day celebration of midcentury modern design, architecture, art, fashion, and culture around the Greater Palm Springs area. It's typically held in February, but "Fall Preview" is a "mini-Modernism Week" to kick-off the active social and recreational season in Palm Springs.

This year's Modernism Week attracted an estimated 162,000 people to the Coachella Valley and contributed $61 Million to the local economy, Modernism Officials announced in April.

You can stay updated on Fall Preview via social media, email newsletters, and Modernism Week blog, MWeekly.