Overnight cooling center opens at the Elk Lodge in Cathedral City
An overnight cooling center is now open to those in need at the Elks Lodge at 67491 E. Palm Canyon Drive in Cathedral City between 5:00 pm and 7:00 am every day.
The center is open to the first 35 people. Check-in occurs at 5:00 pm and you must be in line as close to 5:00 pm as possible, officials say.
Each person who at the center will be offered a bed, a meal, cold water, and the ability to pick an outfit from donated clothing.
Coronavirus or heat-related illnesses? Doctors speaks with News Channel 3 about similar symptoms
For more information you can contact Mark at CVRM by dialing (760) 347-3512.
The city credited Councilmember Mark Carnevale, County of Riverside County, Coachella Valley Rescue Mission (CVRM), and the Elks Club as instrumental in getting this center open.
There are also 15 daytime Cooling Centers open across Riverside County, including 6 here at or near the Coachella Valley area.
- Well in the Desert 441 S. Calle in Palm Springs
- Mon-Sun 7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
- Between Ramon & Saturino Road
- 760-656-8905
- Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in Indio
- Mon-Sun 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Located on Manila & Luzon St
- 760-851-2160
- Martha’s Village & Kitchen in Indio
- Mon-Sun 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM
- Located on Date Ave. & Calhoun St
- 760-347-4741
- Coachella Senior Center in Coachella
- Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Located on 7th at Orchard Street
- 760-398-0104
- James A. Venable Community Center in Cabazon
- Mon-Fri 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Located on Broadway & Carmen
- 951-922-1097
- Banning Senior Center in Banning
- Mon-Fri 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Located on Wilson & San Gorgonio
- 951-922-3250
Comments