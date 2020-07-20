Overnight cooling center opens at the Elk Lodge in Cathedral City

News

An overnight cooling center is now open to those in need at the Elks Lodge at 67491 E. Palm Canyon Drive in Cathedral City between 5:00 pm and 7:00 am every day.

The center is open to the first 35 people. Check-in occurs at 5:00 pm and you must be in line as close to 5:00 pm as possible, officials say.

Each person who at the center will be offered a bed, a meal, cold water, and the ability to pick an outfit from donated clothing.

For more information you can contact Mark at CVRM by dialing (760) 347-3512.

The city credited Councilmember Mark Carnevale, County of Riverside County, Coachella Valley Rescue Mission (CVRM), and the Elks Club as instrumental in getting this center open.

There are also 15 daytime Cooling Centers open across Riverside County, including 6 here at or near the Coachella Valley area.

Well in the Desert 441 S. Calle in Palm Springs Mon-Sun 7:30 AM - 6:00 PM Between Ramon & Saturino Road 760-656-8905



Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in Indio Mon-Sun 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Located on Manila & Luzon St 760-851-2160



Martha’s Village & Kitchen in Indio Mon-Sun 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM Located on Date Ave. & Calhoun St 760-347-4741



Coachella Senior Center in Coachella Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Located on 7th at Orchard Street 760-398-0104



James A. Venable Community Center in Cabazon Mon-Fri 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM Located on Broadway & Carmen 951-922-1097

