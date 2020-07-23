Man accused of attacking 7-year-old boy to be arraigned

News

Daniel Poulsen, 32, of Desert Hot Springs is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 this afternoon at the Banning Justice Center. He is facing attempted murder.

Poulsen was arrested Sunday morning after an extensive investigation led Desert Hot Springs police to his whereabouts. He's accused of attacking a 7-year-old boy on the 9600 block of Vista Del Valle.

Friends and family identified the boy as Gavin Ludwick.



Police reviewed nearby surveillance video. They said Poulsen allegedly committed a random, unprovoked attack on Gavin as he walked home from a neighbor's house near where he lived.

According to the criminal complaint filed by prosecutors, the attack caused the child to "become comatose due to brain injury or to suffer paralysis of a permanent nature."

Gavin's mother spoke to News Channel 3 in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

"He doesn’t stay awake for very long. He wakes up I think to tell us that he’s in pain and he’s mad because he’ll kick his feet and he’ll slap the bed with his hand, his right hand because he still can’t move his left hand," mother Wendy Ludwick said.

Gavin was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

