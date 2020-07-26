Skip to Content
OPEN 4 BIZ: Palm Springs Windmill Tours offers safe outdoor option during pandemic

If you're looking for a safe activity to enjoy during this pandemic, how about a ride through the wind farms in the comfort of your own car? You've probably driven by the iconic windmills in Palm Springs; with pandemic restrictions, Palm Springs Windmill Tours has had to adapt its safety protocols. Morning anchor Angela Chen stopped by the tour company to check out the wind turbine farms, learn about the the renewable energy they produce, and see how business is doing during this pandemic.

