UPDATE: How one 7-year-old boy is doing after being attacked in DHS
Gavin Ludwick, 7, of Desert Hot Springs remains hospitalized since Saturday, July 18 after he was attacked near his Desert Hot Springs home. Police were able to determine that a neighbor attacked him at random as he walked home from another neighbor's house. On Monday Gavin's mother, Wendy Ludwick, told News Channel 3 that doctors were reducing his medication so he could wake up more often.
Last Wednesday Ludwick said her son suffered a fractured skull. She said doctors would have to replace part of it with a titanium plate due to the severity of his injuries.
Coming up at 6 p.m. we're speaking with Gavin's mother for a full update on her son's condition. Desert Hot Springs Police are also weighing in on how a weapon may have been used in the attack.
