CVUSD and teachers association negotiate whether educators should be required to teach from classrooms

The new school year for Coachella Valley Unified School District is right around the corner. Classes begin Thursday, August 13. The district and the Coachella Valley Teachers Association continue to negotiate over whether it should be mandatory for educators to teach from a classroom.

Many district officials believe teachers should provide virtual instruction physically from the classroom. However, the teachers association believes facilities are not well-equipped to maintain sanitation and safety protocols considering several staff members will be back at schools.

"As the District has stated previously, we have developed and implemented protocols and procedures to address the safety of our staff in all of our facilities. We have an ample supply of PPEs to safely have our staff return," Coachella Valley Unified School District Superintendent, Maria Gandera, Ed.D said.

