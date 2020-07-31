Family still searching for answers a month into Erika Lloyd’s disappearance

News

The search continues for missing Walnut Creek woman, Erika Ashley Lloyd last seen leaving the the Walnut Creek area Sunday June 14th for a road trip to Joshua Tree National Park.

Her car was found abandoned days later on Highway 62 near Joshua Tree National Park.

According to San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the family reported Erika Ashley Lloyd missing on Wednesday June 17th. But on Tuesday California Highway Patrol found Lloyd’s car abandoned near Highway 62 near Twentynine Palms.