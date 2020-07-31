PSUSD teachers will be able to teach from home or from inside their empty classrooms, per district board vote

Back to School

Palm Springs Unified School District teachers will have the option to teach from home or from inside their empty classrooms as the upcoming school year begins for students next week with distance learning from home.

The district reached an agreement with its teachers association -- voted on and passed unanimously by the district board Friday morning.

“Negotiating for the unknown was quite an interesting task for both parties,” said Dr. Tony Signoret, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, PSUSD.

The district and the teachers association entered into a memorandum of understanding, outlining the new coronavirus safety protocols for the upcoming school year.

“We’re providing PPE for all of our employees. In addition to that teachers will have a $50 stipend for which they can purchase additional PPE,” said Signoret. “Additional planning time will also be provided.”

Teachers just have to give the district advanced notice, if they choose to teach entirely from home.

Teachers will also receive a $250 stipend to help offset the cost of things needed to teach remotely: “A teacher who needs to purchase additional resources, if they're working from home...to be able to broaden their wifi,” said Signoret.

The district says this agreement will be in effect until students are allowed back inside classrooms, at which point, they’ll reassess.