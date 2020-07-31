Three tips to set your child up for success when it comes to distance learning from home

Back to School

Palm Springs Unified School District is set to begin the upcoming school year next Wednesday with distance learning from home.

News Channel 3’s Madison Weil spoke with teachers and educators about the best practices for home learning. They all agreed on three simple tips:

Set up a quiet, organized and consistent space for school work

“It could be in a different area of the house...so that they know when they’re in that space it’s time to focus, time to listen and participate with their class,” said William Carr, director of educational technology & information systems, PSUSD.

Carr says if possible, the study space should be separate from toys, television or other distractions and be set up with the tools they need to succeed.

Araceli Wagner, a second grade teacher within PSUSD added, she hopes her students each have “a space where they can be independent, a space where they have access to all of their supplies, paper, pencils, crayons...everything they will need.”

Create a schedule and a routine that becomes a daily habit

The district says many schools will have a daily requirement for logging on to class at a specific time.

“You’re going to want a daily routinized schedule,” explained Anne Kalisek, executive director of student support services, PSUSD. “Get up...eat breakfast…okay we’re gonna log in now...okay we’re gonna take a little break.”

“If your student knows that everyday at 8 o’clock, they’re getting on zoom in their special learning area, that helps,” added Carr.

Participate in your child's routine and offer help when needed

The district said parents should be regularly checking in with their kids and offering help when possible.

“Parents need to reach out to their teachers...if they’re struggling, get help,” said Kalisek. She says the district also has resources available online for parents trying to assist their children stay on track.

“In that learning time the parents should also keep the house as quiet as possible. It should be a precious time for the student to connect with their classmates and their teacher,” added Carr.