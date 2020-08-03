Cherry Valley residents recount harrowing early Apple Fire moments

News

The Apple Fire continues to burn in Cherry Valley. According to Cal Fire, 26,450 acres have burned as of Monday morning and the fire is at 5% containment.

Officials announced on Monday that the Apple Fire burning in Cherry Valley was started by a vehicle malfunction. They said a diesel-fueled vehicle was emitting burning carbon from the exhaust system. Multiple witnesses came forward and confirmed this with officers.

The dry heat, high temperatures, winds and steep terrain have created challenges for firefighters on the ground.

“That whole mountainside is covered with those heavy fuels, coupled with the steep terrain that’s inaccessible at certain points. Even with our dozens it’s hard for them to maneuver and cut at such deepness,” said Captain Fernando Hererra, with Cal Fire.

The winds continue to blow the smoke eastward, closer to the Coachella Valley.

Herrera says as the fire moves eastward, fire teams will also be up against increasing temperatures.

