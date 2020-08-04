Bill Weiser appointed new Riverside County fire chief

News

On Tuesday, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint Bill Weiser as the new Riverside County Fire Chief.

"I am honored to be appointed Riverside County Fire Chief. I look forward to serving as county fire chief in one of the most dynamic counties in America," Weiser said.

Weiser has more than 39 years of experience in the fire service, including more than 34 years in Riverside County. Weiser has previously worked in various key positions over the years in the CALFIRE/Riverside Unit.

He was the training captain at Ben Clark Training Center and battalion chief for the Perris Battalion. Weiser's most recent position was division chief overseeing operations in Bautista Camp, Hemet Ryan Air Base, the San Jacinto and Mountain Battalions as well as the hazardous materials emergency response program.

"We are very pleased to welcome Bill Weiser as our new Riverside County Fire Chief," said Riverside County Board Chair V. Manuel Perez. "Chief Weiser brings great experience in the fire service to lead the Riverside County Fire Department in this crucial role."

Cal Fire appointed Chief Weiser as the CALFIRE/Riverside Unit Chief effective August 3.