State relief package aims to protect farmworkers

Coronavirus

State lawmakers are working to protect farmworkers during the ongoing pandemic.

The "California Farmworker COVID-19 Relief package" has advanced out of the State Assembly and is now working its way through the State Senate. Lawmakers say it would protect the health and safety of agricultural workers and provide them with economic security.

Local assemblyman Eduardo Garcia says they need to protect the well-being of farmworkers.

"At the work place , as they transport to work and as they go home to their families, making sure they are safe is the main priority of these pieces of legislation," Garcia said.

The relief package must be passed by the end of August.