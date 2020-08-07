Cathedral City investigators seek clues and witnesses in homicide case

Crime

Cathedral City Police Department detectives are trying to piece together what led to a person being killed Thursday night.

Police officials say they were called to Century Park on Davall Drive just before 9:30 "regarding a physical altercation. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with life threatening injuries. The Cathedral City Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries."

The person has been identified, but police are not releasing his name or age at this point.

"It is early in the investigation and very little is known about the circumstances surrounding the male’s death. Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses," Sgt. Heather Olsen wrote in a release sent to News Channel 3.

If you have information, there are several ways to reach the department: