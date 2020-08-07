Cathedral City investigators seek clues and witnesses in homicide case
Cathedral City Police Department detectives are trying to piece together what led to a person being killed Thursday night.
Police officials say they were called to Century Park on Davall Drive just before 9:30 "regarding a physical altercation. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with life threatening injuries. The Cathedral City Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries."
The person has been identified, but police are not releasing his name or age at this point.
"It is early in the investigation and very little is known about the circumstances surrounding the male’s death. Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses," Sgt. Heather Olsen wrote in a release sent to News Channel 3.
If you have information, there are several ways to reach the department:
- Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300
- Detective Sergeant Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488
- The Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com.
- If you have information possibly associated with this incident, you may also report your information anonymously through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com. Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.
Comments