Three suspects charged in connection with murder at a Cathedral City park

Crime

A parolee, his daughter, and another man were behind bars in connection with the killing of a 29-year-old man found dead in a Cathedral City park last month, police announced today.

Rena Lizet Alaniz of Thousand Palms was arrested Friday, and Andres Moreno of Cathedral City and Carlos Antonio Ruiz of La Quinta were taken into custody Saturday in connection with the death of Ruben Argentis Mujica of Palm Desert on Aug. 6, Cathedral City Police Department Cmdr. Paul Herrera said.

According to Herrera, officers were sent to Century Park on Davall Drive at about 9:20 p.m. that day on a report of a fight, where a man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries. The man, later identified as Mujica, was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

More Details: Man dies after physical altercation in a Cathedral City park

Homicide detectives took over the case, which began to focus on Alaniz, 20, her father and Ruiz, 40, who were identified as being primarily responsible for the homicide, according to police, who did not specify a motive in the case.

"Through a very detailed and thorough investigation, Cathedral City detectives linked the victim to the suspects through various types of evidence and statements," according to a police statement.

All three defendants were booked on suspicion of murder, although Moreno, 18, and Ruiz were additionally arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Ruiz is a convicted felon who was on parole at the time of his arrest, police said. The other two suspects do not have any documented felony convictions in Riverside County.

All three defendants remained behind bars Tuesday in lieu of $1 million bail. They were officially charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday.

Alaniz is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday. Ruiz and Moreno are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

Police are still seeking additional information in the killing and urged witnesses to call Detective Sergeant Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488.

Anonymous tipsters can call the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME, or

www.WeTip.com.