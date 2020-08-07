Watch Live: President Trump holds late evening news conference
President Trump is set to hold a late evening news conference from Bedminster, New Jersey. He is expected to discuss the coronavirus and the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.
I will be doing a news conference on the ChinaVirus, the just announced very good economic numbers, and the improving economy, at 7pm from Bedminster, New Jersey. Also, the subject of the Beirut, Lebanon catastrophe will be discussed.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2020
